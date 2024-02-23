Meta's Oversight Board includes Threads under its purview

Meta Platforms' Oversight Board said on Thursday it would include social media platform Threads under its purview, allowing users to appeal the company's content moderation decisions.

The board said, in addition to the 130 million people using Threads, Meta will also be able to refer cases about content on the social media platform.

Board members will examine Meta's content decisions based on Instagram's community guidelines, which also apply to Threads.

"We believe we can help Threads be more transparent, take a global approach, and respect freedom of expression and other human rights," the Oversight Board said in a blog post.

The Oversight Board, which is funded by the social media company but run independently, was created in late 2020 to review Facebook and Instagram's decisions on taking down or leaving up certain content.

The board's panel includes academics, rights experts and lawyers that makes rulings on whether to uphold or overturn the social media company's actions.

Meta will be able to implement policy and enforcement recommendations from board's decisions about Threads for a period of 12 months, but will not be able to implement product-specific recommendations, the board said.