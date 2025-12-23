Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Rs 1,000 monthly incentive for teachers to boost Class 10 results in seven Kalyana Karnataka districts

During special classes, teachers have been asked to concentrate on improving students’ writing skills and focus on revision.
Last Updated : 22 December 2025, 22:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 December 2025, 22:43 IST
Karnataka NewsKalyana KarnatakaSSLC

Follow us on :

Follow Us