<p>Bengaluru: To improve Class 10 results in seven districts of the Kalyana Karnataka region this year, the department of school education and literacy has announced an incentive of Rs 1,000 a month to teachers to conduct ‘special classes’.</p>.<p>Though regular teachers will be engaged to conduct special classes, the department has decided to encourage them by giving incentives as classes will be conducted before and after school hours.</p>.<p>According to details available, special classes will be held for three months starting from January 2026. The government’s aim is to achieve 90% pass in all seven districts of Kalaburagi, Koppal, Ballari, Vijayanagar, Yadgir, Bidar and Raichur during 2026 SSLC exams.</p>.<p>During the 2025 SSLC exams, these districts’ performance was poor compared to other districts in the state. Ballari recorded 50.91%, Bidar 52.30%, Kalaburagi 41.35%, Koppal 56.57%, Raichur 50.76%, Vijayanagar 66.78% and Yadgir 50.60%, with overall pass percentage of 52.42 in the region.</p>.<p>These seven districts have 1,345 government high schools, including Kannada, Urdu and Marathi medium.</p>.<p><strong>Mission 40+</strong></p>.<p>The School Education and Literacy Department issued a detailed circular explaining Mission 40+. According to the circular ‘Mission 40+’ is to ensure every student secures 40-plus marks.</p>.Karnataka govt school teachers to get incentives for good results in SSLC exam.<p>To implement special classes with Mission 40+, the department has released Rs 3.44 crore.</p>.<p>This includes payment of incentives of Rs 1,000 a month for three months to teachers to take special classes and transportation facilities for students who travel from remote areas. For students’ transportation expenses, Rs 6,000 per school has been set aside from the released funds. Transportation cost will be directly credited to the bank accounts of the students.</p>.<p>According to data, as many as 7,400 teachers will be engaged to improve Class 10 results in Kalyana Karnataka districts.</p>.<p>The department has insisted that teachers complete the syllabus by December-end and stick to the academic calendar released.</p>.<p>During special classes, teachers have been asked to concentrate on improving students’ writing skills and focus on revision.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, teachers have also been tasked with visiting houses of students who have been absent from the school for more than seven days.</p>.<p>During the 2025 exams, of the 1,70,788 students from the seven districts who appeared for the exams, only 89,519 managed to pass.</p>