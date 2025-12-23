Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Prior environment clearance no longer needed for industrial effluent treatment plants in Karnataka

The state pollution control boards have been given the task of enforcing the safeguards.
Last Updated : 22 December 2025, 23:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 December 2025, 23:04 IST
Karnataka Newsenvironmenttreatment plants

Follow us on :

Follow Us