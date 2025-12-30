<p>New Delhi: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani unveiled a draft Reliance AI Manifesto, outlining an ambitious plan to transform the conglomerate into an AI-native deep-tech enterprise while driving a tenfold improvement in productivity for over 6 lakh employees and a 10x impact on India's economy and society.</p>.<p>Calling artificial intelligence "the most consequential technological development in human history," Ambani said the oil-to-yarn and retail-to-telecom conglomerate aims to lead India's AI revolution, just as it led the country's digital transformation.</p>.<p>The group's stated resolve is to deliver "Affordable AI for every Indian", embedding AI across businesses while ensuring safety, trust and accountability.</p>.<p>"At Reliance, we have embarked on a path to transform ourselves into an AI-native deep-tech company with advanced manufacturing capabilities," he said. "To pursue this resolve, we have prepared a draft of the Reliance AI Manifesto. This draft is a guide to an action plan." </p><p>The manifesto's Part-I focuses on internal transformation, positioning AI not as a technology project but as a new way of working.</p>.<p>Reliance plans to reorganise operations around outcomes and end-to-end workflows, supported by common digital platforms and strong governance. AI and agentic automation will be used to eliminate repetitive work, improve decision-making and raise quality and speed, while retaining clear human accountability.</p>.<p>Small, cross-functional "pods" with single ownership and measurable goals will drive execution, supported by continuous data, operations, governance, learning and automation flywheels.</p>.<p>Part II extends the vision to India's broader AI transformation.</p>.<p>"I believe that just as we can drive 10x improvement in velocity, efficiency, quality, and outcomes by AI-transforming our workflow. We can also achieve a 10x impact on India through our businesses and philanthropic initiatives," he said.</p>.India needs to lead in AI while prioritising empathy in tech adoption, says Mukesh Ambani.<p>Ambani invited employees to contribute ideas on using AI across Reliance's businesses - from Jio's 500-million-plus subscriber base and India's largest retail network, to energy, materials, life sciences, financial services, media and philanthropy. He also flagged opportunities in indigenous AI hardware, robotics and cross-domain applications to boost efficiency, sustainability and technological self-reliance.</p>.<p>Describing the document as a draft action guide rather than a slogan, Ambani called on all employees to submit ideas between January 10 and 26, saying the manifesto would become a shared commitment to "build a New Reliance and a New India." "Let us begin - together," he said.</p>.<p>Detailing Part I of the manifesto, Ambani said Reliance will embed AI deeply into the way work is done across the organisation, focusing on outcomes rather than functions. Core workflows - including procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire and plant-to-port - will be redesigned to to eliminate manual handoffs, close "digital breaks" and enable real-time visibility and decision-making.</p>.<p>'This is not a technology project. This is a new way of working," he said, adding that AI will be used to "remove friction, eliminate repeated manual effort, and improve decisions - while staying safe, trusted and compliant." He stressed that AI would augment, not replace, people, noting: "It is not about replacing people. It is about raising standards and releasing our organisation's collective potential." </p><p>A common 12-layer Digital Functional Core (DFC) blueprint will standardise data, integration, security and controls across businesses, while allowing each business unit full ownership of its platforms. Governance, audit trails and human-in-the-loop controls will be embedded by design to ensure that speed and autonomy do not compromise safety, compliance or trust.</p>.<p>Part II of the manifesto outlines Reliance's ambition to act as a catalyst for India's AI-led transformation through its businesses and philanthropic initiatives.</p>.<p>The group sees significant scope to AI-enable its vast consumer, retail, energy, life sciences, financial services and media ecosystems, while also supporting suppliers, small merchants, partners and communities.</p>.<p>Ambani highlighted opportunities ranging from AI-powered discovery of new materials and green energy solutions to breakthroughs in healthcare, education and inclusive financial services.</p>.<p>He also encouraged exploration of indigenous AI hardware, robotics and energy-efficient systems to advance India's technological self-reliance, underscoring that AI at Reliance must remain aligned with its "We Care" philosophy and deliver societal impact alongside business growth.</p>