Mukesh Ambani unveils AI manifesto for Reliance, targets 10x productivity boost for workforce, economy

The group's stated resolve is to deliver 'Affordable AI for every Indian', embedding AI across businesses while ensuring safety, trust and accountability.
Last Updated : 30 December 2025, 10:28 IST
Published 30 December 2025, 10:28 IST
