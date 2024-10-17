Home
Nestle India September quarter profit marginally down to Rs 899.49 crore, net sales up 1.3% to Rs 5,074.76 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 908.08 crore in the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Nestle India.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 08:06 IST

Published 17 October 2024, 08:06 IST
