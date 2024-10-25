New US tariffs could prompt Signify to move some production from China, CEO says

<p>Amsterdam: Lighting maker Signify is considering moving some of its production out of China if the company is confronted with a new round of US tariffs, its chief executive said on Friday.</p><p>Signify, the world's biggest maker of lights, is looking at production sites in India, Indonesia and changing existing operations in Mexico, CEO Eric Rondolat said on a call with analysts after the company reported third quarter earnings.</p><p>Former US President Donald Trump has proposed a tariff of up to 60 per cent on imports from China, where Signify has much of its production, if he is elected for a second time on November 5. "We have a ... plan A, we have a plan B, and we have a plan C, depending where the political decisions are going to go," Rondolat said.</p>.Biden is looking beyond tariffs to keep Chinese ‘smart cars’ out of the US.<p>Signify had been affected by the introduction of tariffs under Trump in 2017-18, with about 40 per cent of company sales in the Americas. Rondolat estimated tariffs continue to run at the rate of about 20-25 per cent 'throughout our business."</p><p>In response, the company looked at sourcing and producing in the US or Mexico but only did so for a limited part of its portfolio as Chinese production remained more efficient and cost-effective.</p><p>"Now things may change and we are preparing ourselves," he said. "We are very well positioned, and probably much better than when the tariffs increased the first time."</p><p>He estimated the company and broader industry would be able to respond to new tariffs in 6-9 months.</p><p>Signify's stock was up 9.4 per cent on Friday following the earnings, which showed margins recovering after a cost-cutting program, despite persistent economic weakness in Europe and China.</p>