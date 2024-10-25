Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

New US tariffs could prompt Signify to move some production from China, CEO says

Former US President Donald Trump has proposed a tariff of up to 60 per cent on imports from China, where Signify has much of its production, if he is elected for a second time on November 5.
Reuters
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 13:01 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 October 2024, 13:01 IST
World newsBusiness NewsSignify

Follow us on :

Follow Us