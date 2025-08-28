Menu
Nike to cut about 1% of corporate staff amid turnaround effort: Report

Nike previously had announced a job cut of 2 per cent in February last year, equaling more than 1,600 jobs, to lower expenses amid demand pressures.
Last Updated : 28 August 2025, 17:00 IST
Published 28 August 2025, 17:00 IST
