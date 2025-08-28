<p>Nike is planning on cutting about 1 per cent of its corporate workforce as the footwear giant works towards a turnaround under CEO Elliott Hill, <em>CNBC</em> reported on Thursday, citing a company statement.</p>.<p>The layoffs will not affect Nike's EMEA and Converse businesses, and it is unclear how many jobs will be impacted, the report added.</p>.<p>As of May 31, Nike had about 77,800 employees worldwide, including retail and part-time employees.</p>.Reliance ranks 2nd globally on FutureBrand Index 2024 ahead of Apple, Nike.<p>Nike previously had announced a job cut of 2 per cent in February last year, equaling more than 1,600 jobs, to lower expenses amid demand pressures.</p>.<p>The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.</p>