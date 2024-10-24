OYO reports Rs 158 crore net profit in Q2

<p>New Delhi: Travel tech platform OYO achieved a profit after tax of Rs 158 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal ended September, Founder Ritesh Agarwal told employees in a townhall on Thursday, sources said.</p><p>Oravel Stays Ltd, the parent company of OYO, had posted a loss of Rs 50 crore in the same period of the previous year.</p>.IPO-bound OYO rejigs top leadership with five elevations.<p>During the first quarter, OYO's profit after tax stood at Rs 132 crore.</p><p>This brings the company's H1 FY25 net profit to Rs 290 crore (USD 35 million), marking a turnaround from the Rs 91 crore net loss reported in the same period of the previous fiscal, the sources said.</p><p>In Q2 FY25, OYO's revenue surged to Rs 1,578 crore, from Rs 1,413 crore in Q1.</p><p>OYO recently announced its acquisition of G6 Hospitality, a US-based economy lodging franchisor and parent company of the iconic Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands, from Blackstone.</p>