Paytm lays off employees as part of restructuring, facilitates outplacement support

New Delhi: Fintech firm One97 Communications, owner of Paytm brand, is laying off an undisclosed number of employees and claimed that it is providing outplacement support for their smooth transition, according to a company statement.

Paytm's sales employee headcount in March 2024 quarter dropped by about 3,500 to 36,521 personnel on a quarter-on-quarter basis, mainly due to the impact of the Reserve Bank of India's ban on services of Paytm Payments Bank.

"One97 Communications Limited (OCL) is providing outplacement support to employees which have resigned as a part of the restructuring efforts by the company. The company's human resource teams are actively collaborating with over 30 companies that are currently hiring, and providing assistance to employees who have opted to share their information, facilitating their immediate outplacement," the company said on Monday.

Paytm, however, did not not disclose the number of employees impacted by the restructuring.