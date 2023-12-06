Paytm to give out fewer low value personal loans

Digital payments firm Paytm said on Wednesday it will cut down on disbursing loans under 50,000 rupees ($600.14), weeks after the central bank tightened rules on consumer lending after a surge in demand. The move will lead to a near 40-50 per cent drop in the volume of loans given out through the platform's post-paid product, Bhavesh Gupta, President and chief operating officer of Paytm, said on a call with analysts. The impact on Paytm's revenue growth will be minimal, he added.