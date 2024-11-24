Home
Punit Goenka withdraws consent for reappointment as ZEE MD in upcoming AGM

Earlier on October 18, 2024, the ZEEL board approved the proposal for Goenka's reappointment for a five-year term, effective from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2029.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 07:58 IST

Published 24 November 2024, 07:58 IST
