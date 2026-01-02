Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Stock markets rally in early trade, Sensex up 158 points to 85,346.79

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 158.19 points to 85,346.79 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 55.8 points to 26,202.35.
Last Updated : 02 January 2026, 05:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 January 2026, 05:45 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNifty

Follow us on :

Follow Us