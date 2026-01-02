Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee rises 6 paise to 89.92 against US dollar in early trade

On Thursday, the rupee depreciated 10 paise to close at 89.98 against the US dollar.
Last Updated : 02 January 2026, 05:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 January 2026, 05:45 IST
Business NewsRupeeMarketsdollar

Follow us on :

Follow Us