Qualcomm India expands presence in Chennai with new design centre; proposed investment at over Rs 177 cr

New Delhi: Chip designer Qualcomm on Sunday announced an expansion in Chennai with a new design centre that entails a proposed investment of Rs 177.27 crore and job creation for up to 1,600 skilled professionals.

The new centre will specialise in wireless connectivity solutions, with a focus on innovations that complement Wi-Fi technologies. It will also actively contribute to Qualcomm's global Research and Development endeavours in 5G cellular technology, affirming the company's commitment to be at the forefront of the wireless communications industry, according to a release.

The new design centre is expected to generate jobs for up to 1,600 skilled professionals, contributing to the growth and development of Chennai's vibrant workforce, it said.