Rakesh Gangwal buys Southwest Airlines shares worth $108 million

An aviation industry veteran, Gangwal joined Southwest in July this year amid Elliott Investment Management, one of the airline's largest shareholders, seeking sweeping changes at the carrier.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 13:45 IST

Published 04 October 2024, 13:45 IST
