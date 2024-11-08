Reliance pushes Modi govt for satellite spectrum auction

<p>Bengaluru: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance on Friday again asked India's telecom regulator to check the feasibility of an auction for satellite spectrum allocation, weeks after the country clarified that it will allot spectrum firm Bharti administratively.</p>.<p>Ravi Gandhi, a top policy executive with Reliance, said a move to allot satellite spectrum on a first-come first-serve basis is "flawed" and "discriminatory."</p>.Ambani's Reliance Jio IPO set for 2025, retail debut much later, sources say.<p>His comments came at an open house discussion on the topic, conducted by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), and also attended by representatives from including billionaire Elon Musk's Starlink and telecom Airtel.</p>.<p>India's move to allocate the spectrum administratively is seen as a win for Musk's Starlink, which has expressed interest in launching in India, but has faced repeated regulatory roadblocks.</p>