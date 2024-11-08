Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Reliance pushes Modi govt for satellite spectrum auction

Ravi Gandhi, a top policy executive with Reliance, said a move to allot satellite spectrum on a first-come first-serve basis is 'flawed' and 'discriminatory.'
Reuters
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 08:29 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2024, 08:29 IST
Business NewsTraiReliancespectrum auction

Follow us on :

Follow Us