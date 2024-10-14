Home
Reliance Retail’s expansion plan hinges on offline presence

'I believe offline is here to stay, no matter what,' said Akhilesh Prasad, President and CEO, Reliance Retail (Fashion & Lifestyle).
Sonal Choudhary
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 02:40 IST

Published 14 October 2024, 02:40 IST
