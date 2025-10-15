Menu
Might be the last chance for Aussie public to see Ro-Ko: Cummins

The 32-year-old Cummins would be watching the action unfold from the sidelines due to a back injury.
15 October 2025
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2025, 07:52 IST
Sports NewsVirat KohliRohit SharmaCricketODIPat Cummins

