Reliance wins bid for govt incentives to make EV batteries

Bengaluru: Reliance Industries has won a bid under an incentives program which supports EV battery production, a statement from the government said on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, seven companies submitted bids to set up local manufacturing units for the production of advanced chemistry cells, or ACCs, under the government's production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

Reliance can make up to 10 gigawatts of ACCs, the statement said.