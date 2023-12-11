Royal Enfield opens first warehouse in Kolkata

Kolkata: Two-wheeler manufacturer Royal Enfield has opened its first warehouse in the eastern region at Kolkata to cater to the needs for spare parts, a spokesperson of the company said on Monday.

With the establishment of the warehouse, the transit time for the supply of motorcycle parts will reduce significantly and also help develop channel partners.

The warehouse, spread over a 50,000 sq ft area in Ballygunge area of the city, will supply spare parts to the entire eastern and northeastern region.