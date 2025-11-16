Menu
Shubman Gill hospitalised after neck injury, ruled out of first Test

Gill was stretchered into an ambulance to be admitted to a hospital here on Saturday evening with his neck immobilised, hours after retiring hurt in India’s first innings.
Last Updated : 16 November 2025, 04:34 IST
