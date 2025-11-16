Menu
S S Rajamouli's next movie titled 'Varanasi' to release in January 2027

'Varanasi' will feature music by M M Keeravani, who won an Oscar for Rajamouli’s previous film 'RRR'.
Last Updated : 16 November 2025, 03:55 IST
Published 16 November 2025, 03:55 IST
