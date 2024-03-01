Samsung opens semicon R&D centre in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Samsung Semiconductor India Research (SSIR) on Thursday announced that it has opened a new research and development (R&D) facility in Bengaluru.
The facility is aimed at driving cutting-edge semiconductor research and development in India, while addressing the company's growing needs for advanced infrastructure, it said in a press statement.
Located at Bagmane Capital Tech Park in Angkor-West, the 1.6 lakh square feet office is spread across four floors and can accommodate around 1,600 employees. This is SSIR’s second office space in the city. Samsung’s largest R&D centre outside its home base in South Korea is also located in Bengaluru.
SSIR’s current workforce strength in India stands at 4,500, which it aims to expand with 700 new recruits, including freshers and as lateral hires across teams in India.
"The new facility in Bengaluru embodies our commitment to expanding our footprint in India. This new hub reinforces SSIR's standing as a crucial player in Samsung Semiconductor’s global innovation ecosystem as we open the doors to new opportunities”, the stated quoted Balajee Sowrirajan, executive vice president and managing director at Samsung Semiconductor India Research.
