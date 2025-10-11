<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has decided to form a committee in order to develop the slum areas in Bengaluru where there are a total of 480 such settlements.</p>.<p>Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the government would study the Mumbai model, which has taken up a cluster-based redevelopment plan, the first being the Dharavi revamp. </p>.<p>The subject came up during the first meeting of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), which was chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.</p>.Strong resident response as Dharavi Redevelopment survey nears completion.<p>Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed raised the issue that there are 480 slum areas in Bengaluru and they need to be developed.</p>.<p>“We had tried this in Shanthinagar in Bengaluru earlier. It was not successful. That is why people are hesitant about this issue. That is why a committee has been formed to revive these slum areas,” Shivakumar said. </p>.<p>During the meeting, Pulakeshinagar MLA AC Srinivas raised the issue of irregular garbage collection.</p>.<p>In response, Shivakumar said the civic body has already floated tenders for the work. “This matter is in court and action would be issued based on the verdict. The responsibility of garbage disposal will be handled by the local corporations. The GBA will coordinate this,” he said. </p>.<p>When asked about including parts of Anekal into the GBA, the Deputy Chief Minister said the elections in the GBA area will be held first. “Then, a committee will be formed to include the areas which are developed. This process will be initiated after the election,” he said. </p>.<p>During the meeting, MLA Rizwan Arshad urged the civic body to shift abandoned vehicles out of Bengaluru as it is causing traffic congestion. </p>