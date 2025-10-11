Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Mumbai model for Bengaluru slums?

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the government would study the Mumbai model, which has taken up a cluster-based redevelopment plan, the first being the Dharavi revamp.
Last Updated : 10 October 2025, 23:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2025, 23:09 IST
India NewsDharavislumsslums development

Follow us on :

Follow Us