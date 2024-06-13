Samsung partners with Paytm to integrate travel, entertainment services to its wallet in India

Galaxy users using the Paytm and Paytm Insider app can add their tickets directly to Samsung Wallet using 'Add to Samsung Wallet' functionality, a company statement said on Thursday.

"With the Paytm app being the go-to destination for travel and event bookings for millions of Indians, its partnership with Samsung opens new avenues for users to access its services, in line with its efforts to drive further convenience," it said.

Samsung Wallet users can avail of the new services by updating their app through the Galaxy Store.

"These features allow Galaxy smartphone users to easily purchase bus and airline tickets, as well as movie and event tickets, without needing to switch between multiple apps.