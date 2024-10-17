Home
SEBI imposes Rs 20 lakh fine on four entities for non-genuine trades

In four separate orders, the regulator imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh each on Preview Vinimay Pvt Ltd, Paramjyoti Tradelinks, Siddharth Kalani, and Anil Kumar Banka.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 16:43 IST

Published 17 October 2024, 16:43 IST
Business NewsSebi

