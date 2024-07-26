SpaceX's Falcon 9 cleared to return to space: Federal Aviation administration

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket has been cleared to return to space by the US aviation regulator after it was grounded by a rare mid-flight failure, the Federal Aviation administration (FAA) said on Thursday.

The FAA said it did not find any public safety issues in the anomaly that occurred during the failed July 11 launch and the rocket can return to flight operations while the overall investigation continues.

SpaceX said in a post on 'X' that it was ready to return the rocket to flight as soon as Saturday, July 27.