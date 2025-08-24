Spotify flags price rises as it introduces new services: Report

<p>Spotify will raise prices as it invests in new features and targets 1 billion users, the <em>Financial Times</em> reported on Sunday citing the music streaming provider's Co-President and Chief Business Officer Alex Norstrom.</p>.<p>The increases would be accompanied by planned new services and features, the FT cited Norstrom as saying in an interview.</p>.<p>Spotify did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.</p>.Spotify cracks down on piracy, disables modified APKs in India.<p>Earlier in August, the Swedish firm said it would increase the monthly price of its premium individual subscription in some markets from September, as it looks to improve profit margins.</p>.<p>It said the price will rise to 11.99 euros ($14.05) from 10.99 euros in markets including South Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region.</p>.<p>"Price increases and price adjustments and so on, that's part of our business toolbox and we'll do it when it makes sense," Norstrom told the newspaper.</p>.<p>Price increases combined with cost-cutting efforts in recent years helped Spotify achieve its first annual profit last year.</p>