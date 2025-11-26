<p>Shahjahanpur: A 22-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her brother who objected to her speaking with her male friends over phone, police said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The incident occurred at Itora Gotiya village in Shahjahanpur district, and the victim has been identified as Naina Devi, they said.</p>.<p>SP Rajesh Dwivedi said Sher Singh, the accused, claimed that his sister spoke to many men over phone and also turned down marriage proposals.</p>.'Blue drum' murder case accused names newborn Radha; in-laws demand DNA test.<p>"The accused said he was enraged after hearing recordings on her phone. When she came to take her phone back, the accused in a fit of rage stabbed her on the neck with a sharp-edged weapon, causing her death," the officer said.</p>.<p>Sher Singh, who was arrested on Tuesday night, has been booked under Section 103(1) (murder) of the BNS and sent to judicial custody, he added. </p>