Man kills sister for talking to male friends over phone in UP's Shahjahanpur

SP Rajesh Dwivedi said Sher Singh, the accused, claimed that his sister spoke to many men over phone and also turned down marriage proposals.
Last Updated : 26 November 2025, 09:49 IST
Published 26 November 2025, 09:49 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimemurder

