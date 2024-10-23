Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Swiggy introduces 'Seal' badge for food quality standards among restaurant partners

The initiative, which is currently live in Pune, will be gradually scaled up during November to cover over 650 cities across India.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 13:17 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 13:17 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsSwiggyFood DeliveryFood appfood aggregatorsPackagingQuality foodquality assurance

Follow us on :

Follow Us