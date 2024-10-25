Home
Swiggy launches feature to let people living abroad order food for loved ones in India

Payments can be made using international credit cards or available UPI options.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 09:17 IST

Published 25 October 2024, 09:17 IST
