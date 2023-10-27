Tata to become first Indian iPhone maker as Wistron approves sale of Karnataka plant worth Rs 1040 cr

New Delhi: Tata Group is all set to become the first Indian iPhone maker as Wistron's board has approved the plan for the sale of its India plant to the salt-to-software conglomerate.

In a statement, Wistron said the transaction price is tentatively estimated at Rs 1040.7 crore ($125 million).

"Wistron Corp held a Board of Directors meeting today and granted approval for its subsidiaries, SMS InfoComm (Singapore) Pte Ltd and Wistron Hong Kong Ltd to sign the Share Purchase Agreement with Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd (TEPL) for the sale of its 100 per cent indirect stake in Wistron InfoComm Manufacturing (India) Pvt Ltd (WMMI)," Wistron announced in the statement.

On confirmation and signing of relevant agreements by both sides, the deal will proceed to obtain necessary approvals.