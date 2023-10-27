JOIN US
Tata to become first Indian iPhone maker as Wistron approves sale of Karnataka plant worth Rs 1040 cr

Tata Group is all set to become the first Indian iPhone maker as Wistron's board has approved the plan for the sale of its India plant to the salt-to-software conglomerate.
Last Updated 27 October 2023, 11:16 IST

New Delhi: Tata Group is all set to become the first Indian iPhone maker as Wistron's board has approved the plan for the sale of its India plant to the salt-to-software conglomerate.

In a statement, Wistron said the transaction price is tentatively estimated at Rs 1040.7 crore ($125 million).

"Wistron Corp held a Board of Directors meeting today and granted approval for its subsidiaries, SMS InfoComm (Singapore) Pte Ltd and Wistron Hong Kong Ltd to sign the Share Purchase Agreement with Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd (TEPL) for the sale of its 100 per cent indirect stake in Wistron InfoComm Manufacturing (India) Pvt Ltd (WMMI)," Wistron announced in the statement.

On confirmation and signing of relevant agreements by both sides, the deal will proceed to obtain necessary approvals.

"Following the completion of the transaction, Wistron will make the required announcements and filings in accordance with applicable regulation," it noted.

The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru.

The announcement by Wistron was shared by Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"@TataCompanies will now start making iPhones from India for domestic and global markets from India," Chandrasekhar said, congratulating the Tata team for taking over Wistron operations.

"Thank you @Wistron for your contributions, and great going for Apple in building a global supply chain from India with Indian companies at its helm," Chandrasekhar said in the post.

(Published 27 October 2023, 11:16 IST)
Business NewsAppleTata Group

