TCS says it trained 3.5 lakh employees in generative AI skills

Mumbai: Country's largest IT services company TCS on Friday said it has trained 3.5 lakh employees in generative AI skills.

The company, which had in January announced that 1.5 lakh staffers are trained in the skill sets of what is said to be the biggest opportunity for IT services firm in the future, has now taken the number up to over half its employee base.

"With over 350,000 employees trained on foundational skills in GenAI, TCS is well-poised to build one of the largest AI-ready workforces in the world," an official statement said.