Tesla to scout sites in India for Rs 16K cr-Rs 25K cr EV plant: Report

Tesla will send a team to India this month to scout locations for a proposed Rs 16K crore to Rs 25K crore electric car plant, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

India last month lowered import taxes on certain electric vehicles produced by carmakers that commit to invest at least Rs 4,176 crore and start domestic manufacturing within three years.

The company will send a team from the United States by late April to study sites for the plant, with a focus on states that have automotive hubs such as Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters requests for comment.