UBS to cut hundreds of wealth jobs in Asia as activity slows

Since closing the takeover of Credit Suisse in June, UBS has outlined major targets for the integration of its former rival including 3,000 domestic job cuts and more than $10 billion in cost savings. That’s likely to be a fraction of the roles to disappear globally.

The reductions come as other banks such as Barclays Plc and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. also trim headcount. Barclays plans to dismiss about 5% of client-facing staff in the trading division as well as some dealmakers globally as part of the cuts, Bloomberg News has reported.

UBS, based in Zurich, completed its 3 billion franc ($3.4 billion) purchase of the smaller Swiss firm following an emergency government-brokered deal earlier this year. In the months that followed, global wealth boss Iqbal Khan hosted celebratory events in Hong Kong and Singapore to rally his enlarged crew to gather more fee-generating assets.

Asia had been earmarked as one of the regions to be spared deep cuts in a bet on the region’s lucrative clients, Bloomberg previously reported. UBS had about 850 private bankers in the region at year-end, while Credit Suisse had 580, according to data from Asian Private Banker.

Still, a steady trickle of exits has included even senior bankers who recently joined. Gautam Anand, a managing director in Singapore hired from Credit Suisse last year, is no longer with UBS as of end-August, according to the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s registry. He started at UBS in January as part of efforts to bolster services for India’s wealthy diaspora. Anand did not comment when contacted by text message.

In Hong Kong, bankers including Credit Suisse’s Martin Loh, a market group head for China and Joe Lau also left in the past few months.