UltraTech Cement tops third-quarter profit view on price hikes

Bengaluru: India's UltraTech Cement posted third-quarter earnings above Street expectations, supported by price hikes of its construction materials.
Consolidated net profit jumped nearly 68 per cent to 17.77 billion rupees for three months ended Dec. 31, surpassing analysts' average estimate of 17.3 billion rupees, as per LSEG data.
Revenue from operations climbed about 8 per cent to 167.40 billion rupees, beating analysts' average estimate of 166.19 billion rupees, as per LSEG data.
Shares of the company rose 1.2 per cent after the results.