US’ Coherent to establish global Center of Excellence in Chennai

The centre will focus on research and development (R&D) of products and services for lasers, optical networking components and systems, EV batteries and compound semiconductor devices, for the rapidly growing markets underpinned by mobile, intelligent, and electric applications.

The move comes amid India pushing for semiconductor firms to start setting up their fabs in the country. The government has also rolled out a Rs 76,000-crore production-linked incentive (PLI) for the industry.

“We are glad that Coherent Corp., a company that plays an important role in the semiconductor value chain, has chosen Tamil Nadu for its first global Center of Excellence (CoE). We are also happy that this is their first direct investment in India in laser applications,” Industries Minister T R B Raaja said.

The combination of the state’s vibrant business ecosystem, unparalleled talent pool and presence of pioneering academic institutions makes Tamil Nadu a destination of choice for companies like Coherent, he said, adding that the company will identify the true potential of Tamil Nadu and invest substantially more in the state.

The agreement was signed after Raaja held discussions with Dr Vincent D Mattera, Jr, Chair and CEO of Coherent Corp.

“We would like them to set up manufacturing in Tamil Nadu. We will make this possible.” said Prof. Ashok Jhunjhunwala, President, IIT-M Research Park.

The company’s Chief Strategy Officer and President, Materials Segment, Dr Giovanni Barbarossa said India is a great base for the company’s manufacturing operations and an ideal hub for our R&D activities.

“With this significant investment, the Center of Excellence signals our commitment to partner with India and invest in Indian talent to establish and grow cutting-edge technology in the country,” Barbarossa added.