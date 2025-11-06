Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

PM Modi greets nation on Dev Deepavali, shares pictures of Varanasi ghats

Dev Deepavali is celebrated 15 days after Diwali on Kartik Purnima. The festival marks Lord Shiva's victory over demon Tripurasura.
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 18:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2025, 18:31 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshVaranasiNarendra Modi

Follow us on :

Follow Us