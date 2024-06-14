US court levies $194 million penal charges on TCS for misappropriation of trade secrets

New Delhi: A US court has ruled that Tata Consultancy Services is liable for misappropriation of trade secrets and levied penal charges of around USD 194 million on the IT major, a regulatory filing said on Friday.

TCS, however, said it has strong arguments against the judgement and is taking necessary steps to protect its interest through review or appeal.

The order has been passed against the company in a case filed by Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) -- now merged with DXC Technology Company (DXC) -- alleging misappropriation of its trade secrets before United States District Court, Northern District of Texas, Dallas Division.