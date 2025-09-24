Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Vibe-coding platform Emergent raises $23 million

Funds will be utilised to grow the team, deepen investments in research and to grow the platform.
Last Updated : 24 September 2025, 16:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 September 2025, 16:51 IST
Business News

Follow us on :

Follow Us