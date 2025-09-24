Vibe-coding platform Emergent raises $23 million

<p>Bengaluru: Agentic vibe-coding platform Emergent has raised $23 million in Series A funding. The round was led by Lightspeed, with participation from Together Fund, Y Combinator, Prosus Ventures, and angels including Jeff Dean, Devendra Chaplot, and Balaji Srinivasan.</p> <p>This brings Emergent’s total funding to $30 million, including a $7 million seed round backed by Y Combinator and Together Fund.</p> <p>Funds will be utilised to grow the team, deepen investments in research and to grow the platform.</p> <p>Launched in 2025, it is backed by Lightspeed, Prosus, and YC, among others.</p> <p>"The product has already gained rapid adoption: in just 90 days, Emergent has surpassed $15 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and enabled over one million users to build more than 1.5 million apps," the platform said, which enables anyone (whether a small business owner, solo founder or creator) to build and launch full-fledged and production-ready software.</p> <p>“My brother and I built Emergent to equip anyone with an idea and a phone to create software affordably,” said Mukund Jha, co-founder and CEO.</p> <p>“Emergent addresses the technical friction of starting or growing a business. Now anyone from small business owners and aspiring founders to creators can now bring their vision to life, no matter how complex, at a fraction of the time and cost. As the only vibe coding platform that enables users to build highly customizable, production-ready apps, our platform unlocks new possibilities for everyone - not just software engineers," he added.</p>