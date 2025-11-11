<p>New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/piyush-goyal">Piyush Goyal</a> on Tuesday said offering visa on arrival facilities for medical treatment can be considered to patients from countries such as the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a>.</p>.<p>The idea was floated in the CIIs annual health summit here.</p>.<p>"The idea about visa on arrival is a good idea. We will pursue that...For many countries, we allow visa on arrival, we allow e-visas...both these can be considered let's say for the United States, most of the European countries... not all by the way ...for most of the countries where we have a fair amount of comfort and where detailed investigations or enquiries are not required," Goyal said.</p>.H-1B visas: A global war for brains.<p>He suggested the CII to work on the idea and share with the government.</p>.<p>"Off course one has to look at what will be the certifications and which are the countries for which we can allow that," he added.</p>