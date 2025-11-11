Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court seeks EC's response on pleas of DMK, TMC challenging SIR exercise in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi asked the poll panel to respond to the fresh petitions in two weeks.
Last Updated : 11 November 2025, 10:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2025, 10:46 IST
India NewsTamil NaduWest BengalSupreme CourtDMKTrinamool CongressCPI (M)

Follow us on :

Follow Us