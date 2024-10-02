Home
Vistara experience will remain post merger; Vistara flight services to have 'AI2' prefix: Air India

According to the Air India spokesperson, its narrow-body fleet continues to be upgraded with new aircraft being delivered and legacy aircraft being refitted with entirely new interiors.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 10:01 IST

Published 02 October 2024, 10:01 IST
Business NewsAviationAir IndiaAirlinesVistara

