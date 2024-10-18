Vistara in-flight experience will continue post-merger, says Air India

<p>New Delhi: Air India on Friday said Vistara routes and schedule as well as the in-flight experience will continue and the flights operated with Vistara planes will have the code 'AI2' post-merger.</p>.<p>The merger of the two full service carriers is scheduled to be completed on November 12, following which Singapore Airlines will have a 25.1 per cent stake in Air India.</p>.<p>Vistara is a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines.</p>.Vistara experience will remain post merger; Vistara flight services to have 'AI2' prefix: Air India.<p>Post the merger, the vintage 'Maharaja' will be retained through the frequent flyer programme of the integrated entity.</p>.<p>"The existing members of Club Vistara will be seamlessly transferred to Air India's Flying Returns program. With this merger, Flying Returns will also evolve into an all-new avatar 'Maharaja Club'," Air India said in the statement.</p>.<p>Reiterating that the experience offered by Vistara will continue for customers post-merger, Air India said Vistara will be identified by a special four-digit Air India code beginning with the digit '2'.</p>.<p>"For instance, UK 955 will become AI 2955 helping customers identify them while booking... after November 12," the statement said.</p>.<p>Further, it said the routes and schedule operated by Vistara aircraft will continue to be the same, alongside the airline's in-flight experience that includes the product and service such as menu and cutlery on the Vistara aircraft.</p>.<p>There are concerns in certain quarters on whether Vistara passengers will continue to get the same services like now, post-merger as Air India, which is in the transformation phase, has been facing certain service issues in recent times.</p>.<p>Air India, on October 2, also said that Vistara experience will remain post-merger.</p>.<p>On Wednesday, Vistara Chairman Bhaskar Bhat said the integrated entity will share the best practices of the two airlines and the livery of Vistara will stay for sometime.</p>.<p>The Air India-Vistara merger, announced in November 2022, will also see Singapore Airlines acquiring a 25.1 per cent stake in the merged entity. </p>