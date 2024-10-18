Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Vistara in-flight experience will continue post-merger, says Air India

The merger of the two full service carriers is scheduled to be completed on November 12, following which Singapore Airlines will have a 25.1 per cent stake in Air India.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 06:33 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2024, 06:33 IST
Business NewsAviation sectorAir IndiaVistara

Follow us on :

Follow Us