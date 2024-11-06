Home
Vistara merger: Air India deploys additional resources at touch points, airports to help passengers

In due course, Vistara airport ticketing offices and check-in terminals will become that of Air India.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 14:40 IST

Published 06 November 2024, 14:40 IST
