Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

'Want to help promote Indian products built for Indian audience around Web3': WazirX founder Nischal Shetty

In an interaction with Uma Kannan, WazirX founder Nischal Shetty said after this attack, they learned the need to go with a top-class custody provider who can withstand such attacks.
Last Updated : 02 November 2025, 12:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 November 2025, 12:31 IST
Business NewsWazirX

Follow us on :

Follow Us