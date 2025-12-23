<p>Bengaluru: In August 2022, then Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai laid the foundation stone for a flyover at the RR Nagar arch to ease traffic bottlenecks and relieve commuters. </p><p>Cut to December 2025, the three concrete pillars at the site stand as a testament to the missed deadline and the daily struggle of commuters. </p><p>After blocking almost half of the 100-feet road at the entrance of RR Nagar since the time the project began, the road is now divided by construction debris, uneven roads and the pillars. </p><p>“We struggled before the project began, we struggled during whatever work was carried out and and now we are struggling because driving two-wheelers on the debris here is risky and the traffic during peak hours is a pain,” said Navneetha Sundar, a PhD student and a resident of RR Nagar. </p><p>The project also has encroached on the middle part of the road, reducing the width of the road and adding to commuter woes. </p><p>“The whole road is ruined. Up until a few days ago, both sides had traffic on one side and now they have divided it but the traffic signal lights still face the other side. We can hardly see those lights. What is the corporation doing?,” said Rajesh K, a civil contractor and resident. </p>.Drunk pedestrian run over by private bus in Bengaluru; driver arrested.<p>“We do not need a flyover anymore. They can clear those debris and demolish those pillars. Lay good roads, unlike the uneven patchy roads that are laid here just for the sake of it, that is the most basic thing they could do for us,” said Devaraj K, a retired teacher and resident. </p>.<p>A senior traffic police officer said that peak-hour traffic was piled up due to the road encroached by the project. </p>.<p><strong>MLA speak</strong></p>.<p>The BJP’s RR Nagar MLA Munirathna said that he had instructed the contractor to clear construction debris. “We will get the road cleaned in the next three days but the project will not start until the present Bengaluru minister and government is in power,” he told DH, referring to Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru in-charge Minister D K Shivakumar. </p>.<p>Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) officials did not answer DH’s phone calls seeking comment. </p>