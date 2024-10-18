Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Who will execute Ratan Tata's will? A friend, lawyer and half-sisters

As per the Hurun India Rich List 2024 which was released in August 2024, in Tata Sons, late Ratan Tata held 0.83 per cent stake, and his net worth was Rs 7,900 crore.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 11:22 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2024, 11:22 IST
Business NewsTata SonsRatan TataTata

Follow us on :

Follow Us