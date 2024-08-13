Wipro CTO Subha Tatavarti resigns

Bengaluru: Wipro Ltd’s chief technology officer (CTO) Subha Tatavarti, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) has put in her papers to pursue opportunities outside the company, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday.
“Subha Tatavarti will be stepping down as Chief Technology Officer with effect from close of business hours of August 16, 2024,” the filing said.
She is the third biggest resignation since Srini Pallia, chief executive officer and managing director (CEO & MD) took over in April 2024 after the sudden resignation of Thierry Delaporte.
In May, Anis Chenchah, President, APMEA (Asia Pacific, India, Middle East and Africa) and Amit Choudhary, COO (Chief Operating Officer) had also resigned.
Incidentally, Tatavarti, Chenchah and Choudhary had joined during Delaporte’s tenure at the helm of the company.
Published 13 August 2024, 00:03 IST