<p>Mysuru: As many as 13,289 candidates attended the Mysuru divisional-level mega job mela on Friday, where 1,346 secured offer letters and 3,303 were shortlisted. The event saw participation from 235 companies.</p><p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah handed over appointment letters to ten selected candidates during the event.</p><p>The mela, organised by the Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, was held at Maharaja's College Grounds. Thousands of students from various colleges thronged the venue, with many registering on the spot and attending interviews in classrooms. Participants were served lunch on the grounds, including pulav, curd rice, bajji, and kesari bath.</p><p>Prior to the event, 331 companies offering 45,053 vacancies and 48,029 job aspirants had registered on the KSDC portal. Among them were 21,181 men and 14,765 women, including 5,742 Yuvanidhi beneficiaries. While 11,417 were freshers, 24,762 had work experience. Around 29,847 aspirants expressed interest in skill development training, said Mysuru district skill development officer K. Narayanmurthy.</p><p>S. Monika from Belagola near KRS, who completed a paramedical course after her second PUC, said she was asked to apply for five jobs listed at the mela. Puneeth from Chakkur in H.D. Kote taluk, who works in AC maintenance at a hotel, said he came seeking better opportunities.</p>